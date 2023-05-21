House Democrats agree to earmark $2 million for purchase of Roof Depot site

House Democrats agree to earmark $2 million for purchase of Roof Depot site

MINNEAPOLIS -- A community group could receive a big boost to support its plans to turn the controversial Roof Depot site into an urban farm.

The Roof Depot site is in the East Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis City Council previously voted to tear down the building in order to expand the public works and water utility areas.

The East Phillips Neighborhood Institute had a vision of its own for the existing warehouse -- an urban farm to give Native people in the Little Earth community a foothold for building generational wealth.

The group had concerns about the potential for more pollution near their homes.

After protests and heated city council meetings, the city said they would sell the land to the community members for $17 million dollars.

In a new agreement, House Democrats say they've agreed to provide $4.5 million to the City of Minneapolis as part of the capital investment bill to relocate the proposed facility.

The money will go to the city to relocate the public works facility planned for the site.

The DFL also earmarked $2 million in the tax bill to go toward that $17 million price tag for residents.

The East Phillips Neighborhood Institute still needs to raise $3.7 million by September to finalize the deal.