Minneapolis community group unveils its vision for Roof Depot site, which city wants demolished

By David Schuman

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Activists are determined to knock down a controversial demolition plan in Minneapolis.

The Roof Depot site in the East Phillips neighborhood is in a legal limbo while a judge decides whether to allow the city to demolish it.

Minneapolis wants to expand its public works facilities. The East Phillips Neighborhood Institute has a vision of its own for the existing warehouse.

"Our intent is to renovate that building," said Dean Dovolis, ENPI's president. "We will have a green architecture, a green community with jobs, local ownership and opportunity."

ENPI's plans include an urban farm in the community-owned building, giving Native people in the Little Earth community a foothold for building generational wealth.

If the city goes through with demolition, ENPI and its supporters fear that toxic chemicals at the site would be exposed.

The city says its demolition plan is environmentally safe.  

"The city is trying to force this neighborhood to experience and to suffer more pollution," said Elizabeth Royal, ENPI's attorney.

Royal says East Phillips is one of the most polluted neighborhoods in Minnesota.

"Who is this [demolition] project for?" said Minneapolis City Council Member Robin Wonsley. "The community says, 'It's not for us. You're supposed to work for us. We elected you to work for us, and you're not doing that.'"

There's hope for the neighborhood and ENPI to simply buy the property from the city. A pair of bills at the legislature right now would give the East Phillips group $20 million as a grant.

"There's more at stake than just tearing down a building," said Dovolis. "There's a whole community's future at stake."

A city spokesperson told WCCO they've offered a portion of the site to the East Phillips group, but were rejected.

Dovolis says the city didn't offer enough details for its plans.

David Schuman
March 20, 2023

