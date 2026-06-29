Minneapolis City Council member Aisha Chughtai taking mental health leave for a month

Minneapolis City Council member Aisha Chughtai said Monday she will be taking a monthlong leave to seek outpatient care for her mental health.

Chughtai said her "office will remain open to continue serving the people of Ward 10," but she will miss the council meeting on July 16. She plans to return before the July 30 meeting.

"I love representing the people of this Ward. It's the greatest honor of my life. And that's why I feel obligated to do so to the best of my abilities," Chughtai said in a statement. "Because of the current state of my mental health, I fear falling short of that obligation. That's why I'm briefly stepping back. I fully expect to return energized and ready to give more than ever for the people of Ward 10 and everyone in the city."

In her statement, Chughtai cited "a high-stakes election ... several mass shootings, and a federal occupation" as recent stressors on her mental health.

Chughtai said she has notified the council and Mayor Jacob Frey, and encouraged Ward 10 residents to contact her office via email with any questions or concerns.

"I know that when I return, I'll be back stronger, ready to form deeper partnerships, and ready to fight even harder for our neighbors," she said.

Chughtai was first elected in 2021 to represent Ward 10, which includes the south Minneapolis neighborhoods of East Bde Maka Ska, East Isles, Lowry Hill East, South Uptown and Whittier.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.