Minneapolis City Council approves $2.5 million for public housing complex in disrepair

Minneapolis will allocate $2.5 million to repair a crumbling public housing complex on the north side of the city.

All 12 councilmembers who were present Thursday voted to approve the funds.

Councilmember Pearll Warren recorded a video in June in which she toured apartment units at Heritage Park. They were covered in mold, and some of the balconies were broken. WCCO also saw one of the units, which had holes in the ceiling.

Of the 440 units in the building, 200 are public housing.

"In nearly 200 units offline, empty, uninhabitable, 200 opportunities lost, 200 doors closed, 200 reminders that that neglect is not an accident, it's a choice," Warren said in the video.

The Minneapolis NAACP is demanding Abdi Warsame, the executive director of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority be fired, as well as an investigation into why the complex was neglected.

Though the MPHA owns the land that Heritage Park was built on, the complex was until late 2025 owned by McCormack Baron Salazar. The developer was removed from operational control and Hennepin County appointed Certus Financial as a third-party receiver.

Note: The above video first aired on June 25, 2026.