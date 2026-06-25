Minneapolis City Council reverses 38-year ban on adult bathhouses, sex venues

The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday voted to overturn a ban on adult bathhouses and sex venues that has been in place for 38 years.

The ordinance creates a licensing framework and updates zoning regulations for the establishments, where consenting adults may engage in sexual activity. Some of the city's health standards will also be revised to add exceptions to existing indecency laws.

Nine councilmembers voted to repeal the ban. Elizabeth Shaffer and Pearll Warren, who represent Wards 7 and 5 respectively, voted against, while Council Vice President Jamal Osman abstained.

Adult bathhouses and sex venues were a vital part of nightlife prior to the advent of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s. Duluth and St. Paul are among the cities in Minnesota where bathhouses — which serve as community spaces for the LGBTQ+ community — are permitted to operate with varying levels of oversight.

"These are places of refuge and I think it's important to acknowledge that these establishments were even picketed by signs that said 'AIDs kill' and 'avoid gay bathhouses,'" Councilmember Jason Chavez said at the meeting. "What we're doing today is clearing the path for a proper public health and zoning framework to follow in the future."

Chavez noted that Minneapolis was the site of the largest adult bathhouse raid in U.S. history. In 1979 two undercover police officers ticketed 125 guests and criminally charged nine others. The city formally banned bathhouses in 1988.

"Our LGBTQ2S+ communities have long been advocating for this policy," said Councilmember Robin Wonsley. "Our former president, Councilmember Jenkins, the first Black trans woman to sit on this body and in that particular leadership role, spent years advocating for this policy."

Shaffer said she would vote against the policy after hearing concerns from her constituents, and added that because of the city's budget shortfall "I don't think this is a top priority for expanding city services."

Note: The above video first aired on June 16, 2026.