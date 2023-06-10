Minneapolis career criminal sentenced to 15 years in prison for illegally possessing firearm

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man with a lengthy criminal history has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm, Attorney Andrew Luger announced Friday.

Kevin Ronnell Lynch, 55, pleaded guilty in February to felon in possession of a firearm as an armed career criminal.

According to court documents, on Oct. 30, 2022, Brooklyn Center police observed Lynch in the backseat of a vehicle that had previously been used to flee from law enforcement.

During a search, officers recovered a loaded firearm from Lynch's jacket. At the time, Lynch was on pretrial release for two other firearm-related offenses.

Lynch has at least 14 felony convictions dating back to 1986. His convictions include aggravated robbery, assault, domestic violence and terroristic threats.

His prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.