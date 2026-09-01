Two men sentenced to decades in prison for fatal downtown Minneapolis bar shooting

Two men have been sentenced to decades in prison for a shooting at a downtown Minneapolis bar that killed a man and injured three others last year.

Alonzo Williams Jr., 26, was sentenced to nearly 73 years in prison, while Dantrell Clark, 25, was sentenced to almost 60 years in prison, according to court documents. Both men were found guilty in July of two counts of second-degree intentional murder, six counts of attempted second-degree intentional murder and prohibited possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened inside Bar Zia around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2025. DaMarco Fletcher, Jr., 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses said a gunman fired at Fletcher from a short distance, killing him and injuring three others in the process.

Officers found at least 13 .40-caliber cartridge casings on the dance floor of the bar.

Surveillance video showed three people, including Williams and Clark, walking around the bar. Documents say they peered out the window and saw Fletcher enter the building. Fletcher stepped onto the dance floor, which is when Clark punched him multiple times in the face, documents say. Shortly afterwards, Williams shot him from less than three feet away.

The group then fled the scene separately. Documents say the three men are associated with the "Lows" street gang in north Minneapolis, and Fletcher was affiliated with the "Highs," which is a rival gang.