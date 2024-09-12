Man fighting for his life after south Minneapolis alley shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a shooting early Tuesday morning in Minneapolis left a man with possibly life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on Bloomington Avenue and East 24th Street in the Ventura Village neighborhood.

Police say the victim was shot while he was walking down an alley with another person.

It's unclear how many shots were fired, but police say nearby buildings and vehicles sustained bullet damage.

A day after Tuesday's shooting, a 15-year-old boy was shot while walking home in north Minneapolis. He is expected to survive.

WCCO

Police say no arrests have been made in either case, and the investigations are ongoing.

On Saturday, officers shot a man in the jaw during a confrontation in an apartment building off Minnehaha Avenue in the Howe neighborhood.

Police say the man had shot his way into the building and was found by officers in a stairwell heavily armed and in possession of a flak vest. No one else was hurt.

More than 270 people have been injured by gunfire so far this year in Minneapolis, according to the city's crime dashboard, with almost 40 of those shootings occurring in the past four weeks.

Forty-nine homicides have been reported so far in 2024, with five of those taking place in a five-day span between late August and early September, according to police.