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Juvenile injured after accidentally shooting self in north Minneapolis, police say

By Nicholas Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

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A juvenile is in the hospital after police said they accidentally shot themself in north Minneapolis Monday evening.

Officials said the shooting happened on the 1700 block of James Avenue North. The juvenile, whose exact age has yet to be disclosed by police, was taken to the hospital with an injury that wasn't life-threatening. 

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Several law enforcement SUVs are parked on North James Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after a shooting on Sept. 28, 2026. WCCO

Investigators taped off the area around North Commons Community Center following the incident, though it wasn't immediately known whether it happened inside the building.

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Police tape blocks of an entrance to North Commons Community Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after a shooting on Sept. 28, 2026. WCCO

At least 17 units with the Minneapolis Police Department responded to the shooting, according to the city's incidents dashboard.

As of Monday, the investigation is ongoing.

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