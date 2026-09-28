Juvenile injured after accidentally shooting self in north Minneapolis, police say
A juvenile is in the hospital after police said they accidentally shot themself in north Minneapolis Monday evening.
Officials said the shooting happened on the 1700 block of James Avenue North. The juvenile, whose exact age has yet to be disclosed by police, was taken to the hospital with an injury that wasn't life-threatening.
Investigators taped off the area around North Commons Community Center following the incident, though it wasn't immediately known whether it happened inside the building.
At least 17 units with the Minneapolis Police Department responded to the shooting, according to the city's incidents dashboard.
As of Monday, the investigation is ongoing.