Milwaukee police officer shot and killed

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An officer was shot and killed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

CBS 58 reported the shooting took place at 14th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed the 37-year-old officer was shot while pursuing a 19-year-old robbery suspect. There was an exchange of gunfire, but the details surrounding the confrontation are unknown at this time.

Police said the suspect died on the scene. It is not clear how the suspect died.

According to CBS 58, a procession of emergency responders gathered at the Milwaukee County medical examiner's office around 4:30 a.m. The officer had been with the Milwaukee Police Department for four years.

"Milwaukee our hearts our heavy," the police spokesman said. "We need your prayers."

The investigation is ongoing.