Military Appreciation Day at the Minnesota State Fair honors spouses of those who served

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Military veterans and their families filled the seats at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell for this year's Military Appreciation Day at the Minnesota State Fair. This year's theme honors military spouses.

It's a day to honor the more than 285,000 veterans in Minnesota.

"The success of our military is dependent on the sacrifice and service of our military spouses and families," said Commissioner Brad Lindsay.

Guest speakers talked about how a spouse's service to our nation is through the support of their loved one in uniform.

One of those spouses being honored is Jessica Cook. She served in the Air Force for seven years.

She deployed to Iraq before getting out to start a family with her husband, Jeffrey Cook. He is currently an instructor at the University of Minnesota Duluth's ROTC program.

"I've deployed four times, three since we've been married twice since having kids," said Jeffrey Cook.

With each deployment, Jeffrey Cook says he could focus on his mission knowing his spouse was taking care of the family.

"We often have to put our own lives and careers and education on hold while we fully support our spouse," said Jessica Cook.

Mother of JC, Joshua, Judah and Jonah, Jessica Cook finished an associate's and then a bachelor's degree all while maintaining a household.

"Spouses don't get recognized for all of the hard work that they put in when their significant other is either deployed or gone on a work commitment. We really hold together the family and the homefront," said Jessica Cook.

Jessica Cook works to make sure spouses have access to programs offered by the VA.

She was able to secure a proclamation for Women's Veterans Day on June 12. It's just another feather in the cap of this incredible military spouse.

In honor of their service, the fair and many vendors are offering discounts. Dozens of military groups are at Dan Patch Park, honoring military families and promoting veterans programs.