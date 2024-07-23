Mike Lindell's MyPillow agrees to pay nearly half million in overdue rent at Shakopee facility

Mike Lindell's MyPillow may face eviction from another warehouse

Mike Lindell's MyPillow may face eviction from another warehouse

Mike Lindell's MyPillow may face eviction from another warehouse

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Mike Lindell's MyPillow may dodge eviction from another one of its Twin Cities buildings after a virtual court hearing on Tuesday morning.

Delaware-based Exeter Finance filed a lawsuit earlier this month alleging MyPillow is nearly $450,000 behind in rent payments for its Shakopee facility that houses a warehouse and an outlet store. The company has been leasing the space from Exeter since 2017.

Both sides reached a payment agreement during Tuesday's hearing that states MyPillow won't be evicted if Lindell pays the remaining "rent and rears plus costs, interest and attorney's fees" by day's end.

Lindell is represented in this case by former Republican Minnesota House Rep. Doug Wardlow, who told Judge Lauren Johnson he wired more than $250,000 to the landlord early Tuesday, and he asked a bank to increase the daily allowance for wire transfers so he could pay the rest. The next hearing is scheduled for July 30.

Mike Lindell WCCO

Lindell told WCCO earlier this month that his company had "resolved" the rent dispute, but there are no corresponding court filings to confirm the claim. WCCO also reached out then to Exeter attorney Mark Schneebeck about the matter, but he didn't respond.

Back in March, a judge evicted MyPillow from another building in Shakopee after the company failed to make more than $217,000 in back rent payments.

Lindell, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, told WCCO last year he was out of money after MyPillow was "canceled" by big box retailers and Fox News stopped airing MyPillow commercials amid the billion-dollar defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems over false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. He was also ordered to pay millions to a software engineer for similar false claims.

Lindell also auctioned off industrial equipment last year and began subleasing some of his company's manufacturing space in Minnesota.

NOTE: The video attached to this article was posted before Tuesday's hearing.