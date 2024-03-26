Mike Lindell's MyPillow is $200K behind on rent for Minnesota warehouse, lawsuit claims

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The landlord for one of MyPillow's facilities in Shakopee has filed a lawsuit in hopes of evicting the company, owned by Mike Lindell, as it is at least $200,000 behind on rent payments.

In the lawsuit, First Industrial, LP claims the pillow company has defaulted on four months of rent in the last year, and has also not paid rent in February or March of 2024. In all, the Delaware-based real estate firm says it is owed $217,489.74.

Lindell, who is a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, has faced slew of financial problems as he is in the midst of a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit, filed by Dominion Voting Systems, saying that he falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election. Smartmatic filed a similar defamation lawsuit seeking over $1 billion.

In October of last year, his lawyers asked the federal courts for permission to stop defending Lindell, as he allegedly owes them an unspecified millions of dollars, and will not be able to pay the millions more he'll need to moving forward.

Lindell confirmed to the Associated Press last year that he is out of money, and that his company has been "decimated." He previously said that MyPillow lost $100 million due to his election fraud claims. The main assets he had remaining at the time were his home and his pickup truck, though he said he had no plans to file for bankruptcy.

Fox News, which had been one of his biggest advertising platforms, stopped running MyPillow commercials in January due to a payment dispute, which Lindell acknowledged.

"We're not able to pay — I can't borrow money to pay these attorneys. MyPillow can't pay because of what happened" with lost sales, Lindell said. "I have $10,000 to my name."

Then in late February, a federal judge said he had to pay $5 million to a software engineer over election fraud claims.

Last July, Lindell auctioned off industrial equipment — ranging from forklifts to office cubicles — and started subleasing some of its manufacturing space in Minnesota. He claimed that the auction reflected a change to a direct-to-consumer approach after big box stores like Walmart and Bed, Bath & Beyond "canceled" MyPillow.