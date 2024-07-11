Mike Lindell's MyPillow faces another eviction lawsuit, allegedly owes nearly $450,000 in rent

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Mike Lindell's MyPillow could face eviction from another one of its Twin Cities buildings after a landlord's lawsuit alleged the company is behind nearly $450,000 in rent payments.

The lawsuit, filed July 3 by Delaware-based Exeter, seeks to evict MyPillow from 2101 Fourth Avenue East in Shakopee.

MyPillow failed to pay rent for June and July, the suit alleges, and after paying down the debt with a $100,000 security deposit, the company still owes $447,603.99, "plus additional interest and attorney's fees," Exeter said.

"We have this resolved," Lindell told WCCO, though there have been no corresponding court filings to confirm that. WCCO has reached out to Exeter's attorney, but has not yet received a response.

MyPillow signed the lease with Exeter for the building in March 2017, according to the complaint.

In March, a judge evicted MyPillow from another building in Shakopee after the company defaulted on four months of rent in less than a year.

This is the latest in a series of financial encumbrances for Lindell, who said last year he is out of money. In addition to the two eviction suits, Lindell faces a billion-dollar defamation suit by Dominion Voting Systems over false 2020 election claims, an order from a judge to pay $5 million to a software engineer over similar claims, claims of unpaid legal expenses and the loss of Fox News advertising money.

A year ago, Lindell auctioned off industrial equipment and started subleasing some of MyPillow's manufacturing space in Minnesota, saying the auction reflected a change to a direct-to-consumer approach after big box retailers "canceled" the company.

A virtual hearing for Exeter's suit is scheduled for July 23.