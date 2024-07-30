Microsoft experiencing outages for some 365 Office and cloud programs

How a glitch crippled tech operations worldwide How the CrowdStrike glitch crippled operations across the globe 01:41

Microsoft said some of its 365 services are experiencing problems that are keeping customers from using the cloud-based apps, which include Word, PowerPoint and Outlook. The company said Tuesday it has "identified a potential networking issue" and is working on solving the problem.

Reports of outages with Microsoft 365 programs spiked on DownDetector on Tuesday morning, with users reporting problems with Outlook and other apps.

The Microsoft 365 outage comes less than two weeks after the service experienced a massive crash caused by a bug in a program update from cybersecurity company CrowdStrike. The glitch crippled computers across the globe, causing thousands of flights and train services to be canceled, while leading to disruptions in many other industries, such as health care and banking.

In an update, Microsoft said that the impacted services include, but aren't limited to, Microsoft 365 admin center, Intune, Entra and Power Platform.

"Initial indications are that the following services are not impacted: SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Microsoft Teams, Exchange Online," it added.

The company noted that customers who use the impacted Microsoft 365 services "may experience latency or degraded feature performance."

—This is a breaking story and will be updated.