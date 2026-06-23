How to watch: Ramsey County attorney completes reviews of 6 cases involving embattled ex-medical examiner

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office says Tuesday it has reviewed six cases involving the county's former medical examiner Michael McGee, whose autopsy work in murder cases has been under scrutiny for years.

McGee served in his role for 34 years — between 1985 and 2019 — and assisted in cases for more than a dozen Minnesota counties and some in Wisconsin.

In 2021, a federal judge lambasted McGee, who worked on the Alfonso Rodriguez case. Rodriguez was convicted in the 2003 murder of college student Dru Sjodin, but the judge said McGee had been "guessing" on the witness stand and his testimony was "unreliable, misleading and inaccurate." Rodriguez's death sentence was overturned as a result of the judge's findings.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi launched a review of 215 of McGee's autopsies in 2021, and said his office would do a "deep dive" into seven of them. The results of six of the investigations will be announced at a press conference Tuesday morning.

How to watch

What: Ramsey County Attorney's Offie completes conviction reviews in cases involving McGee.

Ramsey County Attorney's Offie completes conviction reviews in cases involving McGee. Who: Ramsey County Attorney John Choi and others.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi and others. When: 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23.

11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23. How to watch: You can watch live in the player above, on CBS News Minnesota or on YouTube.

This story will be updated.