Michael Bryant, 8, missing after leaving St. Paul home
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Authorities are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy in St. Paul.
The city's police department said Michael Bryant left his home on the 700 block of Winslow Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
When he left, he was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and no shoes.
Anyone with information about Bryant is asked to call 911 or 651-291-1111.
