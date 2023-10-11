Watch CBS News
Michael Bryant, 8, missing after leaving St. Paul home

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Authorities are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy in St. Paul.

The city's police department said Michael Bryant left his home on the 700 block of Winslow Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

missing-kid-michael.png
Michael Bryant St. Paul Police Department

When he left, he was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and no shoes.

Anyone with information about Bryant is asked to call 911 or 651-291-1111.

