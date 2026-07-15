Mental health experts warn of extreme heat's impact on some medications

Extreme heat can interfere with some of the medications we take, leading to potentially severe side effects.

Calista Wery is the family peer educator at NAMI Minnesota.

"People living with mental health conditions, and especially those taking certain psychiatric medications, can experience unique risks associated with that," Wery said. "It can affect our bodies natural ability to cope with high temperatures."

She and communications manager Victor Molina are sounding the alarm.

"We want to kind of spread awareness about this increased vulnerability so that people can take care of themselves and check in on their loved ones," Wery said.

The summer months are especially dangerous.

"The month in which the state experiences an increase in suicidal ideation and deaths by suicide is actually during the summer times," Molina said.

And the effects of a heat wave don't necessarily end when someone steps back inside.

"It affects all areas of your life, including your sleep which is linked so closely to our mental health. So it can have impacts in a lot of different areas," Wery said.

But they stress there's one thing not to do.

"Don't stop taking the medication," Molina said.

"We do know the impacts of the heat are less significant than the impacts of stopping the medication," Wery said.

For those who know someone struggling, check in often and help spread the word.

"Spreading that awareness and sharing this information can really help people learn about their condition and to be sure that they're practicing self care," Wery said.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.