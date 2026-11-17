Megan Moroney, Florida Georgia Line, Ty Myers and Shaboozey are headlining the Minnesota Country Club musical festival next summer along the Mississippi River in St. Paul.

The two-day festival, featuring nearly 20 acts, will hit Harriet Island Regional Park on July 9-10, 2027.

Presale tickets and premium tickets go on sale Thursday between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. One-day general admission tickets go for $139, but music lovers can also secure a ticket aboard the Padelford Riverboat to watch on the river for $459.

Stella Lefty, Warren Zeiders, Gabby Barrett and Belles are among the other country artists set to perform.