Megan Moroney, Florida Georgia Line top Minnesota Country Club 2027 roster
Megan Moroney, Florida Georgia Line, Ty Myers and Shaboozey are headlining the Minnesota Country Club musical festival next summer along the Mississippi River in St. Paul.
The two-day festival, featuring nearly 20 acts, will hit Harriet Island Regional Park on July 9-10, 2027.
Presale tickets and premium tickets go on sale Thursday between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. One-day general admission tickets go for $139, but music lovers can also secure a ticket aboard the Padelford Riverboat to watch on the river for $459.
Stella Lefty, Warren Zeiders, Gabby Barrett and Belles are among the other country artists set to perform.