Twin Cities event looks to connect people of color to the film industry

MINNEAPOLIS — An event designed to get more people of color involved in the film and television industry is connecting Minnesotans to career expanding opportunities.

This is the third year the Mega Mixer is creating access points for people of color to get their foot in the door of the film and television industry.

The event was created by Leonard Searcy, an actor, director, producer and CEO of Westbone Productions.

"Being on so many sets in film and television and commercials, looking behind the camera, I didn't see anybody who looked like me or anyone who looked like anyone of color," he said.

Searcy recalled asking why he didn't see any people of color working as production assistants, screenwriters and grips.

"The response that I would get, it was the same every time, which was: we don't know where to find them," he said. "After years, years and years of hearing that same thing I was like you know what, let me introduce you."

Searcy uses the event to connecting creatives of color to decision-makers in the industry.

"The people who make these commercials are in that same room that make these movies, that make these TV shows," he said. "It's life-changing for a lot of people."

Oogie Push worked as a production assistant on two documentaries for Twin Cities Public Television, earning two regional Emmy awards. She got her start by attending the first Mega Mixer.

"I've always wanted to make movies and be in TV and do all that kind of stuff, but I didn't know how to get in, so I seen this as an opportunity," she said. "And I found out, just my general life skills and the theater work that I've done just easily transferred to being on set."

Push believes the Mega Mixer allows people access to their dreams.

"You're going to find people that you would not normally have access to. You will get information that is sort of inside industry knowledge that isn't commonly known," Push said.

Mega Mixer happens Oct. 19 and 20 at Cinequest and the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Tickets are still available.