Minnesota high school teacher accused of sending student nude pics via Snapchat

A 26-year-old Minnesota teacher is accused of sending a high school student sexually explicit images via Snapchat.

The man was charged Friday in Meeker County with three counts of harassment, two at the felony level and one a gross misdemeanor.

The criminal complaint states the teacher sent the 16-year-old student Snapchat messages that initially involved talk of joining the school's cross-country team, which the teacher coaches.

But the teacher then allegedly started sending nude images of himself, with one containing text that read, "We best not tell anyone about this," according to the complaint. The next day, the teacher allegedly sent the student a message that read, "I know last night got a little crazy but let's keep this between us."

The student documented the exchanges and told his mother, who contacted the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, leading to a search warrant execution Friday of the teacher's home in Lake Lillian, which is about 85 miles west of the Twin Cities.

The complaint states deputies seized the teacher's electronic devices, leading to the teacher's brief arrest. Authorities are now seeking an additional arrest warrant.

If convicted, the teacher faces a decade in jail.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.

To report concerns about child abuse, neglect or sexual abuse, the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families recommends contacting the county or Tribal Nation where the child lives. You can find a list of Minnesota's county and tribal child protection agencies by clicking here. If there is an immediate concern of harm to the child, the agency recommends calling 911.