Twin Cities Marathon weekend jampacked with events for all

MINNEAPOLIS — The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon is this Sunday, but all the fun starts on Friday.

There are plenty of fun things to do and see in addition to cheering on thousands of runners for all of this weekend's races.

Starting Friday at 11 a.m., the Twin Cities Health and Fitness Expo begins at Saint Paul RiverCentre in downtown. It's a chance for runners to connect and explore over 100 exhibitors. It runs until 7 p.m. Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The TC 10K takes off down Summit Avenue to the State Capitol on Saturday starting at 7:15 a.m. That's followed by the 5K at 8:45 a.m. around the State Capitol grounds.

Family events — including the Half Mile, Diaper Dash and Toddler Trot — kick off Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Medtronic TC 10 Mile takes off Sunday at 7 a.m. right before the weekend's signature marathon starts at 8 a.m.

The last race of the weekend is the newest event this year: the TC Half Marathon for More. That one starts at 9:30 a.m.

A heads-up for all of the non-runners: if you're traveling through St. Paul or Minneapolis this weekend, expect road closures. Find maps, with detailed closure information, on the marathon's website. Metro Transit will also delay some routes depending on the races.

This year's marathon was sold out about two weeks ago, with runners itching to compete in the metro following last year's last-minute cancellation due to dangerous heat.

This year will also feature lactation stations, a first for the marathon, courtesy of the organization Pumpspotting.