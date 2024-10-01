Watch CBS News
Twin Cities Marathon offering lactation area for nursing runners

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — It's a feat less than 1% of the population will conquer: running a marathon. 

It's a feat two busy Brooklyn Park moms can claim, but because of their greatest accomplishments — their kids — running takes some extra discipline.

"All of the early mornings and trying to squeeze in workouts when you can," Kelsey Pierson said.

"It's fun to incorporate all the aspects of my life now with who I am — motherhood, breastfeeding, kids — being able to maintain my activity level has been a lot of fun," Tippy Amundson said.

Maintaining a high level of fitness will be easier for new moms because the Pumpspotting bus just rolled into town. 

Brittany Shoughi represents Pumpspotting Baby Feeding Platform. She says the bus has its own identity. 

"Barb is the breast express, and I like to say she has a personality of her own," Shoughi said.

The bus just rolled in from Chicago as part of the Pumpspotting organization that travels the country to uplift moms. 

Barb is packed with resources, accessories, a changing table and a place to nurse.

"Having a spot like this at the race, being able to pump, would have been amazing," Amundson said.

Barb will be parked at the finish line and ready to serve.

"For us, it was really to provide a resource for moms that are athletes. That we can bridge that gap and show that you can do both, and we'll be here to support you," Shoughi said.

They're making sure the toughest athletes of all can finish the race.

"It's been a long time coming and I am glad that it's there," Pierson said.

The Twin Cities Marathon will have another lactation station set up near the start line at the Red Lake Nation College. 

