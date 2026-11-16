It's a full-on scramble for nearly 400,000 Minnesota seniors. They're losing a major part of their Medicare coverage in 2027 unless they act fast.

Medicare Advantage plans provide benefits not covered under traditional Medicare, like doctor's appointments and prescriptions.

Due to rising medical costs, insurers say they need to restructure. WCCO explains what seniors can do before the year ends.

Dennis Amoth of Afton, Minnesota, is a very active Harley-riding 82-year-old individual. But it's taken some repairs.

"Well, the older you get, you almost go to the doctor every week. I mean, there's a lot of activity. For instance, I've had a pacemaker put in, I had eye surgery twice, I've had both hips replaced," Amoth said.

As for insurance, he says, "Oh, it's very important. Yeah, there's nothing probably more important."

Like many other patients, Amoth got a letter that the part of his Medicare coverage that covers his appointments was being canceled and he would need a new plan.

"When you start to review them, you realize, if your lights are on, that there's so much information here to read about all the plans and everything they have. Nobody is smart enough to figure all that out," Amoth said.

He hired the Heppner Group, which shops Medicare plan options. The company has been quite busy lately.

"You know, we're getting a lot of confusion," Nolan Heppner with the Heppner Group said. "Some people don't understand that they're actually being dropped by their insurance company. So let's say someone's on a plan, you know, it's $100 a month right now; that same company might have a plan that's around $100 a month next year, and they think it's continuing because they see it online or in the Medicare handbook and I think, oh no, it's still there and they don't realize that they actually have to sign up again to get back on that program."

Time is ticking.

"If you're being dropped by your insurance company, come Jan. 1, you won't have additional coverage beyond original Medicare," Heppner said. "So you'll go to the pharmacy, and you won't have any prescription coverage on Jan. 1. Now, that is if you do nothing. Obviously, if you enroll in a new plan, you'll have that new plan for 2027."

The hope is seniors will follow Amoth's lead and get a new plan.

Another reason to act fast is that some plans fill up. Medicare insurance broker companies, like Heppner, do not charge seniors; they get paid by the insurance companies.