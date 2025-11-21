Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's resigning from Congress

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia announced on X Friday she will resign from Congress early next year, after a weekslong falling-out with President Trump and much of her party.

Her last day will be Jan. 5, 2026, Greene said.

In a statement, the hard-right congresswoman expressed frustration with her party and with the change of pace in Congress, writing that GOP leadership had refused to work on addressing health care costs, and bills that she drafted on immigration and other issues had sat "collecting dust." She said the "legislature has been mostly sidelined."

She also alluded to her dramatic break with Mr. Trump. The president pulled his support from Greene last week, calling her "wacky" and a "traitor" after she criticized Republicans' handling of several issues. She has claimed that Mr. Trump was set off by her push to disclose records related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which the president previously opposed before endorsing and later signing a bill to release the records this week.

"Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for," Greene wrote, saying her "self worth is not defined by a man, but instead by God."

