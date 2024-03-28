March snow storms help improve Minnesota drought conditions

MINNEAPOLIS — All of the wet weather over the past week has helped with the ongoing drought across Minnesota.

The latest drought monitor released Thursday shows just 43% of Minnesota in moderate drought. Last week, that number was up to 75%.

Most of the improvements were across southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, which are now just considered abnormally dry. Western Wisconsin also saw a one-category improvement.

That's thanks to all the rain and snow that has fallen over the last seven days across the Upper Midwest. From southern Minnesota to northern Wisconsin, a swath of more than 2 inches of liquid equivalent fell, with most of that in the form of snow.

We do have a few more chances for additional rain and snow over the next few days, but looking farther down the road, the Climate Prediction Center outlook shows a greater likelihood of above-average precipitation amounts as we head through the first week or so of April.

