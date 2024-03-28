Twin Cities to enjoy sunshine, slightly warmer temps on Thursday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from March 28, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will get another cloud-free day on Thursday, helping to melt more snow.

Warmer air starts creeping in from the south. After a cold morning, the high will climb to 37 degrees.

WCCO

Everything points to a return to the 40s Friday through Monday. A weak system clips the area Friday, producing some light rain and snow mainly to the north.

There will be some sunshine on Saturday, but it will be a cloudy Easter Sunday with temps in the 40s.

There's another shot for rain and snow on Monday, then we're trending back to spring and above average temps by Wednesday.