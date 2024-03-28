Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Twin Cities to enjoy sunshine, slightly warmer temps on Thursday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from March 28, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from March 28, 2024 06:20

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will get another cloud-free day on Thursday, helping to melt more snow.

Warmer air starts creeping in from the south. After a cold morning, the high will climb to 37 degrees.   

snapshot.jpg
WCCO

Everything points to a return to the 40s Friday through Monday. A weak system clips the area Friday, producing some light rain and snow mainly to the north.

There will be some sunshine on Saturday, but it will be a cloudy Easter Sunday with temps in the 40s.

There's another shot for rain and snow on Monday, then we're trending back to spring and above average temps by Wednesday.  

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on March 28, 2024 / 5:29 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.