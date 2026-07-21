Maplewood officer injured in stabbing; 1 in custody, police say

The Maplewood Police Department said an officer was injured Tuesday morning after a man stabbed him at a CVS store.

According to police, officers had received a report about a disorderly person and potential thief at the CVS on County Road B East and White Bear Avenue.

Officers arrived shortly after 11:45 a.m. and "initiated contact" with the man, who attacked an officer with a knife, police say.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, authorities say.

The store stayed closed for several hours during the investigation.

Maplewood police say the suspect was taken to the Ramsey County Jail, where they were booked on assault charges.