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Maplewood officer injured in stabbing; 1 in custody, police say

By WCCO Staff,
Esme Murphy
Esme Murphy
Reporter/Anchor
Esme Murphy, a reporter and Sunday morning anchor for WCCO-TV, has been a member of the WCCO-TV staff since December 1990. She is also a weekend talk show host on WCCO Radio. Born and raised in New York City, Esme ventured into reporting after graduating from Harvard University.
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Esme Murphy

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The Maplewood Police Department said an officer was injured Tuesday morning after a man stabbed him at a CVS store.

According to police, officers had received a report about a disorderly person and potential thief at the CVS on County Road B East and White Bear Avenue.

Officers arrived shortly after 11:45 a.m. and "initiated contact" with the man, who attacked an officer with a knife, police say.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, authorities say.

The store stayed closed for several hours during the investigation. 

Maplewood police say the suspect was taken to the Ramsey County Jail, where they were booked on assault charges. 

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