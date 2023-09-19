Maple Grove police remove school resource officers from Maple Grove Senior High

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Another Minnesota police department is pulling its officers out of schools.

Leaders at Maple Grove Senior High School, a part of Osseo Area Schools, informed parents Monday that the Maple Grove Police Department will no longer provide school resource officers (SROs). The officers will be reassigned to patrol duty in the area.

"Moving forward, our school will contact police if needed, and they will quickly respond," said MGSHS officials.

The move comes just days after the Brooklyn Park Police Department pulled its SROs from another school in the district. Police say a fight broke out last Thursday at Park Center Senior High School, which left the assistant principal injured.

Several law enforcement agencies across Minnesota have pulled SROs from schools in recent weeks in reaction to a new state law prohibiting officers and school staff members from using certain physical holds on students unless they are considered to be a threat to themselves or others.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz said earlier this month that he will consider calling a special session for lawmakers to possibly fix language in the legislation, which Republican politicians, law enforcement agencies and their unions have said could open up intervening SROs to criminal charges, and their departments to expensive lawsuits and settlements.

Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove, said in a statement released Monday evening that the SRO law controversy "is not a partisan issue."

"Precious minutes will be lost if the schools need to call for patrol officers to respond and this could result in more serious injuries to students and staff … Everyone wants this fixed. Governor Walz should call the Legislature back into Special Session so we can provide the needed clarity in statute so our students, teachers, and staff all can have a great school year," Robbins said.

