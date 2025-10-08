Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

House fire in Maple Grove leaves family of 4 displaced

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Walz expects Trump to send National Guard to Minnesota, and more headlines
Walz expects Trump to send National Guard to Minnesota, and more headlines 06:58

Crews in Maple Grove, Minnesota, battled an early morning fire that ultimately left a family of four displaced.

The Maple Grove Fire Department says crews and police officers were dispatched to the 10100 block of Shadyview Lane around 4:50 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the front of the two-story home completely engulfed.

Firefighters worked to evacuate the family and tried to suppress the flames, the department said.

8a-vo-house-fire-wcco8wv3.jpg
WCCO

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WCCO Staff

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue