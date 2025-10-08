House fire in Maple Grove leaves family of 4 displaced

Walz expects Trump to send National Guard to Minnesota, and more headlines

Crews in Maple Grove, Minnesota, battled an early morning fire that ultimately left a family of four displaced.

The Maple Grove Fire Department says crews and police officers were dispatched to the 10100 block of Shadyview Lane around 4:50 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the front of the two-story home completely engulfed.

Firefighters worked to evacuate the family and tried to suppress the flames, the department said.

WCCO

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.