Man dead, woman injured after shots fired call in Mankato; suspect in custody

A man is dead and a woman is injured after police responded to a shots fired call in Mankato, Minnesota, Sunday afternoon.

A suspect is in custody, police say.

According to Mankato police, officers were called to a residence on Castle Pines Drive. When they arrived, they found the man, who was already dead. Police arrested the suspect at the residence.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she remains in stable condition.

Authorities do not believe there is an additional threat to the public.