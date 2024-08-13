FEMA to open disaster recovery center in Mankato to help residents impacted by floods

Who qualifies for help from FEMA disaster grants after Minnesota flooding?

Who qualifies for help from FEMA disaster grants after Minnesota flooding?

Who qualifies for help from FEMA disaster grants after Minnesota flooding?

MANKATO, Minn. — A Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster recovery center will open on Wednesday in Mankato, which was hit by severe storms and flooding in June.

FEMA specialists, along with state officials and representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the center to help residents apply for federal disaster assistance and answer questions.

Massive floods impacted nearly half of Minnesota in June, as more than 20 river gauges across the Upper Midwest hit major flood stage due to continuous rainfall.

Raging waters brought down a portion of the 114-year-old Rapidan Dam, as well as a nearby home and store. There were widespread impacts around southern Minnesota, as water flooded basements and damaged homes around Mankato.

Last week, FEMA opened a center in Waterville, which was one of the areas most impacted by the floods. Agents spoke with homeowners, business owners, and renters to figure out what kind of federal assistance residents could receive.

Some, however, were disappointed that their secondary home won't qualify for FEMA disaster grants. Some secondary homes can get help in the form of a low-interest loan from the Small Business Adminsitration if someone is living there full-time, if the home is being rented or if it's a short-term rental.

The center will be at the Blue Earth County Justice Center on 401 Carver Road. It'll be open every day from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Survivors of disasters can also apply for FEMA assistance online or over the phone at 1-800-621-3362.