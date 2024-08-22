Man who threatened violence on University of Minnesota campus sentenced to prison

WATSON, Minn. — The 42-year-old man who threatened violence at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus earlier this year was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

The sentence for Joseph Rongstad was handed down Thursday afternoon at the Chippewa County Courthouse, according to Minnesota court records. He's been credited for 224 days already served.

The Watson, Minnesota resident pleaded guilty in June to two counts of threats of violence for threatening the lives of University of Minnesota students. Court records show one of the charges of threats of violence, along with a charge of ineligible possession of ammunition, were dismissed.

The criminal complaint says Rongstad made the threats via a Facebook page for his business on January 10 and January 11. In one post, the writer said "kids will die for real amongst them u of m students."

On January 11, the school encouraged students and "all others" to stay away from campus until the situation was resolved, according to the criminal complaint. A SWAT team went to Rongstad's home that morning and took him into custody after a standoff that lasted for hours.

Authorities searching his home found a stockpile of ammunition, but no weapons. He said he did not intend to carry out violence at the U of M campus, but made the threats to get the attention of authorities.

In February, court records show a Chippewa County judge ordered a mental competency evaluation for Rongstad. In April, the judge ruled he was mentally competent to stand trial.