Man who threatened U of M campus wanted Secret Service's attention, charges say

WATSON, Minn. — A man who allegedly threatened violence at the University of Minnesota campus last week said he did so to get the attention of the U.S. government, charging documents state.

Joseph Rongstad, 41, is charged with one count of ineligible possession of ammunition and two counts of threats of violence, according to court documents filed in Chippewa County Wednesday.

Investigators said Rongstad made the threats via a Facebook page for his business late on Jan. 10 through the morning of Jan. 11. The posts referenced "mind control technology" and an incoming third world war. In one of the posts, the writer identified themself as "Joseph mark wrongstead." In another post, the writer said "kids will die for real amongst them u of m students." The writer made multiple references to violence at the University of Minnesota.

In response, the school encouraged students and "all others" to stay away from campus until the situation was resolved. Spring semester had not yet begun, so there were fewer students on campus than is typical. Nonessential employees were asked to work from home if they could. Extra officers patrolled the campus as well. The university resumed normal operations once authorities determined Rongstad's whereabouts.

A SWAT team went to Rongstad's home in Watson the morning of Jan. 11. After an hourslong standoff, Rongstad left the house and authorities took him into custody, the complaint states.

Authorities searching Rongstad's home found a stockpile of ammunition, but no weapons.

In an interview with investigators, Rongstad admitted to writing the threatening Facebook posts, according to the complaint, and said he did so to get the Secret Service to come talk with him. He said he did not intend to carry out violence at the U of M campus, but made the threats to get the attention of authorities.

Rongstad remains in custody.

Note: The video above originally aired Jan. 11, 2024, before Rongstad was charged.