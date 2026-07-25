Man stuck, killed by train in Anoka County

Several agencies are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a train Friday night, according to Anoka County, Minnesota, officials.

The Anoka Police Department, Ramsey Police Department, Anoka-Champlin Fire Department and the Anokoa County Sheriff's Office were called to the area near the 2700 block of Ferry Street around 9 p.m., for a report of a man hit by a train.

Officials say the man was attempting to cross in front of a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway train when he got stuck. The man died at the scene, officials say.

Officials say it's still early in the investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.