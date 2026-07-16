Man shot, killed in Minneapolis after argument over property, according to police

Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near the 200 block of 27th Avenue North. Officers were called to the scene on a report of a person down after a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man outside with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers provided aid before the man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police say they arrested a suspect less than 20 minutes after being called to the scene.

According to police, two men got into an argument over property which escalated into gunfire.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.