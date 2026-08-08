Man shot, killed Friday night in Minneapolis; police investigating

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot Friday night.

Police say they were called to the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South just after 10:30 p.m. after callers reported that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries inside a vehicle. Police started care; despite their efforts the man died at the scene.

The police's forensic team was able to collect evidence and process the scene. Homicide investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.