Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot, killed Friday night in Minneapolis; police investigating

By
Chloe Rosen
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.
Read Full Bio
Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot Friday night. 

Police say they were called to the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South just after 10:30 p.m. after callers reported that someone had been shot. 

When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries inside a vehicle. Police started care; despite their efforts the man died at the scene. 

The police's forensic team was able to collect evidence and process the scene. Homicide investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue