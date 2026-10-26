Man shot after confronting car break-in suspects in Brooklyn Park apartment garage, police say

Brooklyn Park police said a man was shot after confronting burglary suspects.

It happened early Sunday morning at the 6200 block of Louisiana Ave North.

"It's pretty nice. We've got some nice parks and it's maybe your typical suburb. I haven't had any problems living here," said Andrew Pierson, a neighbor.

Pierson lives across the street from Highland Gables Apartments. That's where, according to police, a man confronted someone breaking into his car in the apartment garage. During the confrontation, he was shot by a second suspect and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. After the shooting, the suspects, both men, fled the scene.

"This is the first time I've heard of a crime just right in this neighborhood," said Pierson.

Officers from Brooklyn Park and three other cities responded. They found evidence of a shooting and discovered that several vehicles in the garage had been tampered with. Investigators used K-9s to try to track the suspects, but so far, no arrests have been made.

Police said that while each situation is different, they recommend avoiding confrontation if you see someone breaking into your vehicle.

Instead, they urge people to call 911. Pierson said he's glad the victim wasn't more seriously injured, and going forward, he'll be keeping a closer eye on his neighborhood.

"Yeah, that's concerning," said Pierson. "I'm surprised. I have to process it still."

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Brooklyn Park police.