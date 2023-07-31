Man sentenced in Truffle Hill Chocolate Shop burglary

EXCELSIOR, Minn. -- One of the two men charged with ransacking a chocolate shop out of boredom was sentenced in court Monday.

Twenty-year-old Alexander Running pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree burglary, per court records.

The burglary of Truffle Hill Chocolate Shop in Excelsior last November cost the owners $24,000 in damages and led to a meltdown in chocolate production around the holiday season.

On Monday, a judge stayed the chart, meaning that the conviction has been put off. If RUnning completes the terms of his probation -- which include 10 days of service at the Hennepin County workhouse, along with three years of probation -- the charge will not go on his record.

Last month, Karsten Luttschwager pleaded not guilty to third-degree burglary and first-degree damage to property, according to court records.