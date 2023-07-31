Watch CBS News
Crime

Man sentenced in Truffle Hill Chocolate Shop burglary

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Man pleads guilty in Truffle Hill Chocolate Shop burglary
Man pleads guilty in Truffle Hill Chocolate Shop burglary 00:24

EXCELSIOR, Minn. -- One of the two men charged with ransacking a chocolate shop out of boredom was sentenced in court Monday.

Twenty-year-old Alexander Running pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree burglary, per court records.

The burglary of Truffle Hill Chocolate Shop in Excelsior last November cost the owners $24,000 in damages and led to a meltdown in chocolate production around the holiday season.

On Monday, a judge stayed the chart, meaning that the conviction has been put off. If RUnning completes the terms of his probation -- which include 10 days of service at the Hennepin County workhouse, along with three years of probation -- the charge will not go on his record.

Last month, Karsten Luttschwager pleaded not guilty to third-degree burglary and first-degree damage to property, according to court records.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 1:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.