1 pleads not guilty in Truffle Hill Chocolate Shop burglary

By WCCO Staff

Note: The video above first aired in December 2022.

EXCELSIOR, Minn. -- One of the men charged in the ransacking of a chocolate shop in Excelsior last fall has pleaded not guilty.

Karsten Luttschwager pleaded not guilty to third-degree burglary and first-degree damage to property Friday, according to court records.

A criminal complaint stated Luttschwager, 20, and and Alexander Running, 19, said they were "bored" when they decided to break into Truffle Hill Chocolate Shop last November. 

They allegedly broke a window, deployed a fire extinguisher and took cash from the register. The cost of the cleanup was estimated to be more than $24,000.

Running is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

