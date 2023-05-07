1 pleads not guilty in Truffle Hill Chocolate Shop burglary
Note: The video above first aired in December 2022.
EXCELSIOR, Minn. -- One of the men charged in the ransacking of a chocolate shop in Excelsior last fall has pleaded not guilty.
Karsten Luttschwager pleaded not guilty to third-degree burglary and first-degree damage to property Friday, according to court records.
A criminal complaint stated Luttschwager, 20, and and Alexander Running, 19, said they were "bored" when they decided to break into Truffle Hill Chocolate Shop last November.
They allegedly broke a window, deployed a fire extinguisher and took cash from the register. The cost of the cleanup was estimated to be more than $24,000.
Running is set to appear in court on Tuesday.
