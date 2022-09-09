Man rescued uninjured after getting stuck 85 feet down in storm drain

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fire crews rescued a man who got stuck 85 feet down in a storm drain shaft early Friday morning.

Fire crews responded to the incident at Second Avenue South and Washington Avenue South in Minneapolis at 2:34 a.m. A man had rappelled down a storm drain shaft behind a fenced-in area and became stuck.

NEW: @MinneapolisFire had to rescue a man who got stuck in a storm drain shaft 85 feet below the surface. Officials say he trespassed a fenced area and repelled down the hole.



Nobody was injured. pic.twitter.com/c1yTYM0C2K — Guy Still (@mplstvguy) September 9, 2022

Crews cut through the fence, set up a high point anchor rope rescue system, and scaled down to rescue the man.

Rescuers say they determined the man had no injuries and brought him safely out of the storm drain.