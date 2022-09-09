Watch CBS News
Man rescued uninjured after getting stuck 85 feet down in storm drain

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fire crews rescued a man who got stuck 85 feet down in a storm drain shaft early Friday morning.

Fire crews responded to the incident at Second Avenue South and Washington Avenue South in Minneapolis at 2:34 a.m. A man had rappelled down a storm drain shaft behind a fenced-in area and became stuck.

Crews cut through the fence, set up a high point anchor rope rescue system, and scaled down to rescue the man.

Rescuers say they determined the man had no injuries and brought him safely out of the storm drain.

