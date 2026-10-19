Man, 42, fatally struck by combine in southern Minnesota

A 42-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a combine in Sand Creek Township, Minnesota, on Sunday afternoon, the Scott County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident near the 17000 block of Baseline Avenue was reported to emergency personnel around 3:33 p.m. Responding deputies and officers found the man, who had sustained serious injuries, the sheriff's office said.

According to officials, the man died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by deputies, the Jordan Fire Department and Allina Health Emergency Medical Services.

Investigators are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The sheriff's office says the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will positively identify the man.

Sand Creek Township is around 35 miles southwest of Minneapolis.