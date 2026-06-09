Man drowns while trying to save dog on Minnesota's Gun Lake, sheriff says

A man drowned in a northern Minnesota lake Sunday while trying to save a dog, officials said.

A 911 caller told the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office around 12:30 p.m. they "heard calls for help" on Gun Lake and saw someone "struggling ... in an apparent attempt to assist a dog."

Neighbors who showed up to help found an empty boat, and after about 15 minutes of searching, they located a man underwater. The neighbors brought him to shore and performed CPR until first responders arrived, but he died at the scene.

The sheriff's office identified the man as 47-year-old Randy Benson.