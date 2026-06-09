Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Man drowns while trying to save dog on Minnesota's Gun Lake, sheriff says

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

A man drowned in a northern Minnesota lake Sunday while trying to save a dog, officials said.

A 911 caller told the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office around 12:30 p.m. they "heard calls for help" on Gun Lake and saw someone "struggling ... in an apparent attempt to assist a dog."

Neighbors who showed up to help found an empty boat, and after about 15 minutes of searching, they located a man underwater. The neighbors brought him to shore and performed CPR until first responders arrived, but he died at the scene.

The sheriff's office identified the man as 47-year-old Randy Benson.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue