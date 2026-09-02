Man drowns in northern Minnesota lake after falling from paddleboard

Officials in northern Minnesota say a 43-year-old man drowned while paddleboarding with his daughter Tuesday.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, deputies and other emergency responders were dispatched just after 7 p.m. to a possible drowning on Ely Lake, which is about five miles south of Eveleth, in Fayal Township.

When they arrived, responders determined a Fayal Township man was paddleboarding with his juvenile daughter when he fell into the water and was unresponsive, the sheriff's office said.

"The juvenile was able to pull her father a distance towards shore, where they were eventually assisted by other lake residents in getting the victim onto shore and began performing CPR," the sheriff's office release said.

Life-saving efforts were not successful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say neither paddleboarder was wearing a life jacket. The investigation into the death is ongoing.

Eveleth is about 60 miles north of Duluth.