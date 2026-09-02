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Man drowns in northern Minnesota lake after falling from paddleboard

By
Cole Premo
Digital Manager
Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.
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Cole Premo

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Officials in northern Minnesota say a 43-year-old man drowned while paddleboarding with his daughter Tuesday. 

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, deputies and other emergency responders were dispatched just after 7 p.m. to a possible drowning on Ely Lake, which is about five miles south of Eveleth, in Fayal Township. 

When they arrived, responders determined a Fayal Township man was paddleboarding with his juvenile daughter when he fell into the water and was unresponsive, the sheriff's office said. 

"The juvenile was able to pull her father a distance towards shore, where they were eventually assisted by other lake residents in getting the victim onto shore and began performing CPR," the sheriff's office release said. 

Life-saving efforts were not successful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Officials say neither paddleboarder was wearing a life jacket. The investigation into the death is ongoing. 

Eveleth is about 60 miles north of Duluth. 

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