Man charged in Truffle Hill Chocolate Shop burglary expected to plead guilty

EXCELSIOR, Minn. -- One of the two men charged with ransacking a chocolate shop out of boredom is expected to plead guilty in court Monday.

Friday, 20-year-old Alexander Running filed court records agreeing to a plea deal for third-degree burglary and avoiding jail time.

A judge will likely agree to a stay of adjudication of three years, meaning if Running follows his rules of probation, the charge will be dismissed.

The burglary of Truffle Hill Chocolate Shop in Excelsior last November cost the owners $24,000 in damages and led to a meltdown in chocolate production around the holiday season.

Last month, Karsten Luttschwager pleaded not guilty to third-degree burglary and first-degree damage to property, according to court records.