Man arrested after firing shots in downtown Minneapolis parking lot
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man was arrested in downtown Minneapolis early Sunday morning after firing a gun in a parking lot.
Officers heard gunshots at Third Street South and Nicollet Avenue just after 3 a.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department. They found a man with a gun in a nearby parking lot.
The man was arrested and a gun was recovered. Police said there were no reported injuries.
The incident is under investigation.
