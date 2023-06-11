Watch CBS News
Crime

Man arrested after firing shots in downtown Minneapolis parking lot

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Shots fired in downtown Minneapolis overnight
Shots fired in downtown Minneapolis overnight 00:28

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man was arrested in downtown Minneapolis early Sunday morning after firing a gun in a parking lot.

Officers heard gunshots at Third Street South and Nicollet Avenue just after 3 a.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department. They found a man with a gun in a nearby parking lot. 

img-0202.jpg
CBS News

The man was arrested and a gun was recovered. Police said there were no reported injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

First published on June 11, 2023 / 1:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.