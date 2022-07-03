Watch CBS News
Man, 72, killed in crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 72-year-old man died Friday in a crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota. 

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the interstate's eastbound lanes near Fairmont Township, which is about 60 miles east of Worthington. 

Investigators say a Buick sedan crashed into a Chevrolet sedan. The driver of the Buick, Gary Roland Peterson of Granada, was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt. 

The other driver, a 45-year-old Iowa man, was hospitalized with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening." 

Road conditions were dry at the time the crash.

