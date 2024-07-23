Watch CBS News
Man, 59, pleads guilty to bombing Minneapolis hair salon

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to setting off a bomb in a hair salon.

The 59-year-old man was facing one count of maliciously using explosives to damage and destroy a Minneapolis-based property engaged in interstate commerce. 

Charges say that the man placed an explosive device on the window of the salon in Minneapolis' Bryn Mawr neighborhood in November of 2022. He fled the scene after the device detonated.

Then roughly a year later in November of 2023, surveillance video captured him vandalizing the same salon, charges say. Documents say he threw a landscaping rock through the window and fled the scene. 

Law enforcement found DNA evidence that connected him to both incidents.

