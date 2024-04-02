Minneapolis man vandalized salon twice in span of a year, charges say

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man is accused of setting off a bomb at a hair salon, according to a complaint filed in Hennepin County on Monday.

Michael Francisco, 59, is facing one count of maliciously damaging a building engaged in interstate commerce by means of an explosive device.

Court documents say that in the early hours of Nov 20. 2022, an explosive device went off at Studio 411 in Minneapolis' Bryn Mawr neighborhood, damaging the exterior and interior of the business.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows Francisco placing the explosive device on the window of the salon and fleeing the area in a vehicle before it detonated.

Nearly a year later, on Nov. 6, 2023, charges say video captured Francisco throwing a rock through the window of the salon before fleeing the scene.

Investigators say they used DNA and "other evidence" to connect Francisco to both incidents.

While executing a search warrant at Francisco's residence, police say they found the jacket he was wearing during the Nov. 6 incident and "multiple explosive components." They also recovered a revolver with ammunition and methamphetamine.

Due to a prior felony conviction, Francisco is not allowed to possess a firearm or ammunition.

Francisco's next court hearing is scheduled for April 8.