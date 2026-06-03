Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Man, 21, killed in Carver County motorcycle crash

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

A 21-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash just outside of the Twin Cities metro Sunday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on County Road 51 north of Highway 212 in Benton Township, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office. 

The motorcyclist, identified as Ryan Miller of Waconia, Minnesota, left the roadway and was ejected, the sheriff's office said. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office, which is investigating the crash.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue