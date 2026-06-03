Man, 21, killed in Carver County motorcycle crash

A 21-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash just outside of the Twin Cities metro Sunday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on County Road 51 north of Highway 212 in Benton Township, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office.

The motorcyclist, identified as Ryan Miller of Waconia, Minnesota, left the roadway and was ejected, the sheriff's office said. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office, which is investigating the crash.